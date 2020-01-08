Spain: New Government Prepares a Cabinet

The Socialists and Unidas Podemos face a very complicated legislature ahead, in which the socialist leader will have to face a brutal opposition.

The socialists and Unidas Podemos will have a reinforced relationship with the creation of a commission to monitor the unity agreement to avoid internal discrepancies and ensure the stability of the legislature while waiting for Pedro Sánchez to divulge the composition of his new cabinet.

A day after the inauguration of Sánchez, who already announced his appointment before the king, both groups have signed a "Protocol of operation, coordination, development and monitoring of the agreement of the progressive coalition government" that stipulates the creation of two commissions, one to coordinate the Government and another for parliamentary action.

��️ PSOE y UP firman un protocolo para el desarrollo y seguimiento del acuerdo de coalición.



Documento: https://t.co/GBcawfQ2Rd pic.twitter.com/orsimqMBPF — PSOE (@PSOE) 8 de enero de 2020

PSOE and Unidas Podemos signed a protocol for the development and monitoring of the coalition agreement.

Sanchez has finally decided to clear his entire agenda to concentrate on closing a very powerful Executive that surprises as much or more than that of 2018. This Friday there will be no Council of Ministers, something absolutely unusual and will be expected next week, already with the new ministers appointed, to take the key start-up measures, especially the rise in pensions and of the minimum wage.

The Government has been taken aback by the harsh tone of the opposition, which considers the current government illegitimate for receiving the relative support of separatists.

El @gpscongreso y el Grupo Confederal Unidas Podemos - En Comú Podem - Galicia en Común han firmado esta mañana el protocolo de coordinación y funcionamiento parlamentario para coordinar y asegurar las dinámicas de trabajo del Gobierno de coalición progresista esta legislatura. pic.twitter.com/2N97VHAnz8 — PSOE (@PSOE) 8 de enero de 2020

The @gpscongreso and the Confederal Group Unidas Podemos - In Comú Podem - Galicia in Common have signed this morning the protocol of coordination and parliamentary operation to coordinate and ensure the dynamics of work of the Government of the progressive coalition for this legislature.

However, within the coalition, there is conviction that the new government will respond to all these concerns and will show Pedro Sánchez's ability to reinvent himself and get out of this last challenge.