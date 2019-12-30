Spain Expels 3 Bolivian Diplomats in Tit-For-Tat Move

"Spain categorically rejects any insinuation of an alleged will to interfere in Bolivia's internal political affairs. For Spain, any claim in this regard constitutes a slander aimed at damaging our bilateral relations with false conspiracy theories," the Spanish government said in a response to Bolivia's statement.

The Spanish government has made the decision to expel three Bolivian diplomats from their country in a tit-for-tat move against La Paz for expelling two of their diplomats earlier today.

According to Spain's El-Pais newspaper, Spain has decided to expel three Bolivian diplomats accredited in Madrid in response to the decision made earlier by the interim government of Bolivia to expel several Spanish diplomats.

"Spain categorically rejects any insinuation of an alleged will to interfere in Bolivia's internal political affairs. For Spain, any claim in this regard constitutes a slander aimed at damaging our bilateral relations with false conspiracy theories," the Spanish government said in a response to Bolivia's statement.

"Spain demands that the current interim Government of Bolivia redirect and retrace the contents of its claims and recover the good sense of trust and cooperation as soon as possible," they added.

Earlier on Monday, Bolivia's self-proclaimed President Jeanine Anez said her regime was expelling the Mexican Ambassador to La Paz and two Spanish diplomats due to Mexico's decision to grant asylum to the democratically elected President Evo Morales.

Anez said in a statement on Monday that "this group of representatives from the governments of Mexico and Spain have seriously wounded the sovereignty of the people and the constitutional government of Bolivia ."

The Mexican Embassy in La Paz has sheltered at least nine Bolivian officials after the coup d'etat against President Evo Morales in November.

Morales is currently seeking asylum in Argentina after flying to the South American country from Mexico earlier this month.