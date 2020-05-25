Second Iranian Tanker Reaches Venezuelan Waters

The vessel is being escorted by the Venezuelan Oceanic Patrol Yekuana, after it was located in international waters.

The second fuel ship from Iran, the Forest, arrived in Venezuelan territorial waters on Monday morning to supply gasoline to the Caribbean country.

Forest is heading to the port of the El Palito refinery, located in the municipality of Puerto Cabello, on the coast of the state of Carabobo.

"Forest and the Yekuana Oceanic Patrol are near Margarita Islands and are heading to El Palito," teleSUR correspondent Madelein Garcia recently reported.

El primer barco Iraní ya en La Refinería El Palito de Venezuela. Seguimos la historia @LeonelTeleSUR https://t.co/jr9L5m1SXW — Patricia Villegas Marin (@pvillegas_tlSUR) May 25, 2020

"The first Iranian ship now in the El Palito refinery, in Venezuela. We follow the story."

This is the second Iranian tanker to reach Venezuelan waters for the purpose of delivering gasoline.

Iran's gesture of solidarity strengthens diplomatic relations and trade agreements between the two countries.

The first Iranian fuel tanker, Fortune, arrived in Venezuelan territorial waters on Saturday night, despite the continuous U.S. threats to prevent it.

Forest and Fortune are two of the five oil tankers that Iran has sent to supply the Latin American country with fuel.

The ships Petunia, Faxon and Clavel continue their course to Venezuela and are expected to arrive in the country soon.