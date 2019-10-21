Spain: Sanchez Backs Security Forces in Catalonia Crackdown

In the middle of the political crisis that has hit Catalonia for the last eight days, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visited Barcelona Monday, where he expressed his full support to the police officers dealing with the protests and warned them that the current situation will be longspun.

During the few hours he remained in the city, Sanchez sent a clear message of fracture by not meeting with President of the Generalitat Quim Torra. Right-wing Popular Party leader Pablo Casado shared the premier's message.

Sanchez was booed by small groups outside the hospitals where he visited injured police officers. Inside, some health workers shouted "political prisoners freedom" and "what a shame."

The premier avoided Torra but did speak with Barcelona's Mayor Ada Colau and with the President of the Deputation of Barcelona, ​​socialist Nuria Marin. The Generalitat tried until the last moment to close an interview with both leaders, but the call was not answered, according to the Catalan government.

“The government is doing what it has to do. And it`s doing it because the president of the Generalitat has not condemned the violence and does not recognize the majority of Catalans who want to stay in Spain,” Sanchez expressed referring to Torra.

Hoy viajo a Barcelona para conocer la evolución de los agentes heridos en los disturbios.

He recordado al Sr. Torra en una carta las obligaciones de todo responsable público: condenar rotundamente la violencia, amparar a las FCS que la combaten y evitar la discordia civil. — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) October 21, 2019

Today I travel to Barcelona to learn about the evolution of injured agents in riots. I have reminded Mr. Torra to keep in mind the obligations of all public officials: to strictly condemn the violence, to protect the FCS that fight it and to avoid civil strife.

On the other hand, Casado, boosted by the improvement in the polls, attacked PSOE leader, while the independentists try to rebuild their broken unity. The campaign for Nov. 10 elections was halted last week before the shock caused by the riots in Catalonia. Now candidates try to restart rallies and visits, such as Sanchez who went got back on the road on Monday afternoon with an event in Alcazar de San Juan.

Other politicians have traveled to Barcelona recently and have tried to take advantage of the situation with the elections' on their minds. Right-wing Ciudadanos leader Albert Rivera went twice to the city over the weekend, while Casado also visited and organized a meeting of the Catalan PP supporters.

Even far-right Vox, the party that according to the latest polls is benefiting the most from the situation generated by the riots, has announced that it will open its campaign in Catalonia to try to make the most of the troubling circumstances.