Russia Helps China Build Missile-Attack Warning System

Russian President Vladimir Putin says the system will drastically increase China's defense capabilities, adding this technology is only owned only by U.S. and Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that his country is helping China to build a missile attack warning system, a technology only owned at the moment by the Russian and United States governments.

"I don’t think this is a huge secret, but it will become clear now. We’re helping our Chinese partners to create a missile-attack warning system,” Putin told the high-profile guests at the 16th meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club at the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

The Russian president said anti-missle systems were a "serious matter" and that this technology will drastically increase China's defense capabilities.

The missile attack warning system combines ground-based radars and satellites in Earth’s orbit, which detect the launch of ballistic missiles and calculate their trajectory. The data is then transmitted to a command center where a decision on how to repel the attack and respond to it can be made.