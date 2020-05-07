Russia: COVID-19 Vaccine Successful in Pre-Clinical Stage

The pandemic has mobilized the international scientific community in the search for a cure.

Russia’s Health Minister Mikhail Murashko Thursday announced that his country's COVID-19 vaccines are proving to be successful during their pre-clinical stage.

“The results so far are encouraging. We are confident that some of these drugs will work to contain the pandemic," Murashko said and added that there are seven vaccines under study, although the biggest expectations are in the Favipiravir drug.

"Russia puts all its hopes on that particular drug. After acquiring permits for clinical trials, it has shown very encouraging results," he explained at the State Duma's health committee.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently revealed that 24 clinical trials involving 20 drugs are underway worldwide.

These include human immunoglobulin, interferons, chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine, arbidol, remdesivir, favipiravir, lopinavir, ritonavir, oseltamivir, methylprednisolone, and bevacizumab.

Meanwhile, China also announced another vaccine effective in monkeys. This is an inactivated type substance, under the name PiCoVacc. This drug is capable of generating antibodies that neutralize the various strains of the virus.

Currently, the international scientific community is searching for a cure to COVID-19-related pneumonia. To date, this disease has caused more than 265,000 deaths and millions of infections worldwide​​​​​​​.