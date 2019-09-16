Cuba Speaks Up On Fuel Provision Situation Due To US Blockade

The Cuban chancellor talked about U.S. interference in not letting fuel provisions arrive to the Island and the consequences on day-to-day life on the island.

Cuban Foreign Affair minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla accused the U.S. government once more for blocking the entrance of fuel to the Caribbean island. He qualified these actions as genocide and pointed out the privations and difficulties that impact Cuban family directly.

In the last few days, Cuba has a shortage of petroleum mainly related to the upsurge of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the U.S. since the1960´s. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has asked on several occasions to look for solutions. There´s been temporarily stopped economic activity that requires a high demand of electricity in order to not affect the national electric service.

To reduce the impact of this situation, some measures have been enacted to prioritize the use of diesel just for public and freight transport nationwide. Authorities have also insisted on fighting fuel theft in order to protect basic services such as transportation, communal hygiene, public health and education, among other sectors.

Preventing fuel delivery to our country is part of the genocidal actions against #Cuba. This harms our people and cause hardships and difficulties that are currently affecting every Cuban family. The only one responsible is the #US government.#UnblockCuba — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) 16 de septiembre de 2019

UN General Assembly ratifies its position against U.S embargo

The President of the UN General Assembly María Fernanda Espinosa highlighted the UN's position against the U.S blockade of Cuba. "These unilateral sanctions really affect security and the right to development of all peoples, and represent an obstacle to the capacity to carry out those benefits," she said.

“Many times these sanctions polarize and difficult the achievement of consensus and peace conversations”, Espinosa said and called them a prerogative of UN the Security Council.