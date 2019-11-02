British PM Rejects Calls for No-Deal Brexit in Election Pitch

Johnson rejected the Brexit Party's call to withdraw the agreement he negotiated with the European Union to form a new electoral pact.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson received an angry reaction on Saturday from Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage after he rejected calls to abandon his agreement with Brexit and accept a clean break with the European Union, which could split the vote for the next elections on 12 December.

Johnson had previously promised to remove Britain from the EU with or without an agreement on October 31, before legislators voted to force him to seek an extension until January 31.

But he has abandoned the threat of a Brexit without agreement in his Conservative Party's manifesto for the December 12 elections, the Times newspaper reported Saturday. He added that the focus would be on getting his agreement with Brexit approved.

On Friday, Johnson rejected the Brexit Party's call to withdraw the agreement he negotiated with the European Union last month to form a new electoral pact, saying it could present its agreement in parliament after any electoral victory.

"What we have is a fantastic deal that nobody thought we could get," Johnson said. "As soon as we get back in mid-December, we can close the deal.

Hi folks, here’s why we’re having an election. pic.twitter.com/ch61YNJhTa — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) 31 de octubre de 2019

While economists have warned that leaving the bloc without an agreement to ease the transition would harm the British economy, the supporters of a Brexit without an agreement say it provides a clean break with EU rules and regulations.

"If The Times is right and Boris Johnson will leave Brexit and win an election, we will never be free of EU rules," Nigel Farage, leader of the Brexit party, said in a tweet.

"The deal is simply not Brexit and it doesn't get Brexit done."

Farage also stated that Johnson's deal is, except for minor modifications, the same proposal presented by former PM Theresa May.

As the weeks go by and people discover what’s in this deal, they won’t like what they see.



It’s 95% the same as Mrs May’s new EU treaty. pic.twitter.com/davW7wvmG2 — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) 2 de noviembre de 2019

With an election outcome so hard to predict, opinion polls give Johnson a good advantage over the main opposition Labour Party, but with the more than 10% of voters supporting the Brexit Party, the possibility of a split pro-Brexit vote into some seats could give the Labour Party the victory.