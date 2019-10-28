EU Accepts Brexit Delay As British PMs Block December Elections

Johnson has repeatedly demanded an election to end what he sees as a political nightmare in which he is the worst affected.

It was another day to forget for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the European Union agreed to a Brexit delay of up to three months Monday pushing the divorce date until January 2020 and members of Parliament rejected for the third time his call for snap elections.

The premier, who had promised to deliver Brexit on Oct. 31, has repeatedly demanded an election to end what he sees as a political impasse in which he is the worst affected. This comes as a law was passed by those who oppose the exit of an agreement, demanding that he request a postponement until Jan. 31.

The premier sent the request to the EU as required, but not signed, and added another signed letter arguing against what he presented as a deeply corrosive delay.

Yet after the EU countries backed his reluctant postponement petition, Johnson tried to force a quick election on Dec. 12 in the hope of finally winning a majority to approve the divorce settlement he has negotiated with Brussels.

However, the United Kingdom's planned exit from the EU this weeks looks now next to impossible and the agreed extension seems to be the most effective way Johnson has to avoid a serious political failure as British politicians continue to argue about how, when or even whether divorce should take place at all.

The EU27 has agreed that it will accept the UK's request for a #Brexit flextension until 31 January 2020. The decision is expected to be formalised through a written procedure. — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) October 28, 2019

His third attempt to call an election didn’t reach the two-thirds of the chamber he needed, however, after the most recent setback, Johnson said he would try again with a legislative route that would only require a simple majority.

"We will not allow this paralysis to continue and, one way or another, we must proceed directly to an election," Johnson told Parliament. "This House can no longer hold this country hostage”.

Almost all British politicians agree that elections are necessary, but they prevent the last-minute agreement from being ratified before the elections to inflict maximum political damage on Johnson, who still leads opinion polls in the U.K.

To follow this route, Johnson will need the support of opposition parties such as the Scottish National Party (SNP) and the Liberal Democrats. These have been pushing for a Dec. 9 election, aiming to ensure that Johnson cannot try again to rush his divorce deal through.

Johnson is fighting to put the ball on the other side of the court and hold the British parliament responsible for the impossibility of fulfilling the Oct.31.deadline and the need for an extension until January 2020.