Peru: Gas Truck Explosion Leaves Two Dead and 50 Injured

A truck carrying natural gas exploded on Thursday in Lima, Peru’s capital, killing at least two people and injuring another 50 in an accident that President Martin Vizcarra labeled a “tragedy.”

The accident occurred when the vehicle burst into flames after it hurtled off a ramp, breaking a valve, leaking gas and igniting several nearby homes, in the district of Villa El Salvador, in the southern side of the city.

The electricity company was asked to cut the service in the area and neighbors to ventilate their homes and clean the floors to avoid "greater consequences."

Local authorities confirmed that a 13-year-old girl became the second person killed by the explosion. The director of the National Institute of Child Health, Ricardo Zopfi, explained that the victim arrived at the hospital with respiratory arrest and severe burns.

#LoÚltimo | La fiscal de turno permanente penal de #LimaSur, Milagros Milla Palomino y un perito del Instituto de Medicina Legal se encuentra en la zona del incendio ocurrido en Villa El Salvador, para el levantamiento del cuerpo de un fallecido y otras acciones respectivas. pic.twitter.com/SYOR6khAI2 — Ministerio Público (@FiscaliaPeru) 23 de enero de 2020

The permanent criminal prosecutor of #LimaSur, Milagros Milla Palomino and an expert of the Institute of Legal Medicine are in the area of ​​the fire in Villa El Salvador, for the removal of the body of a deceased person and other respective actions.

“As much as we have tried to revive it, it has not been feasible. It's a girl. In spite of the efforts, she could not be revived,” Zopfi said to state-run TVPerú network.

The doctor also explained that they have received another eight injured children, including a 10-month-old baby that was operated on, and that all have second and third-degree burns on much of their bodies.

Health Minister Elizabeth Hinostroza said more than 50% of the victims were in “very critical” condition, with burns covering more than 80% of their bodies.

Subsequently, Peruvian head of state, Martín Vizcarra lamented "the magnitude and consequences" of the accident and, after pointing out that the causes will be investigated, said that "all the support" will be given to the injured and relatives of the victims.

Peru restricts the shipping of gas to homes and industry via pipelines, and relies heavily on trucks for distribution of fuel. The accident comes just days before a Sunday election to replace the country’s Congress, which Vizcarra dissolved last year.