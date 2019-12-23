Peru-Based Mercenaries Attacked Venezuelan Soldiers: Arreaza

During the assault, a member of the Bolivarian Army died, Communication Minister Jorge Rodríguez said.

The Foreign Minister of Venezuela, Jorge Arreaza, stated that the group of mercenaries that woke up a military unit in the southern part of the country on Sunday morning has its base of operations in Peru .

"We denounce the group of mercenaries that have sought to generate violence and today, they assaulted the military unit in Gran Sabana; they have their base of operations in Peru," Arreaza tweeted.

He said that "the Peruvian authorities are at least complicit by allowing these terrorists to organize with impunity."

In another message, Arreaza said that "from Peru they enter through Colombia and receive support also in Brazil."

He explained that it is “a coup strategy of triangulation of governments of the Lima Cartel to produce violence, death and political destabilization in Venezuela. We denounce these governments before the world. No pass!".

The Minister for Communication and Information, Jorge Rodríguez, reported hours before the territorial defense system repelled an attack perpetrated early on Sunday against a military unit in the southern part of the country.

He revealed that “six terrorists (who) are providing information of criminal interest” were captured.

The Bolivian National Armed Forces (FANB) asserted that the events are destabilizing attempts of U.S. imperialism with collusion of ultra-right sectors in the country.

"These destabilizing actions seek to keep the people of Venezuela in anxiety. (The FANB) remains alert to any threat that threatens our beloved homeland. We will continue to preserve the peace of the nation," he said.

Foreign Minister Arreaza, on behalf of the government, expressed solidarity with the family of the soldier killed on Sunday.