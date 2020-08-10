Morocco: Soccer Team Forced To Play Despite COVID-19 Cases

The squad has 23 members infected and must play in a few days without going through quarantine.

Spain's Professional Soccer Trainers Union (SIENPRE) Sunday denounced that Morocco's Ittihad Tangier Club is being forced to play despite having 23 players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Sienpre said that Ittihad’s Spanish coach Juan Pedro Benali "is sick with COVID-19 and the Morocco Football Federation (MFF) has told him that his team must play in a few days, despite the positive cases within the squad and without passing any quarantine.”

The 53-years-old coach has been suffering from a high fever for several days now. He confessed to being going through the most difficult times of his career.

“I thank everyone for their support in these difficult times... I say this on my behalf and on behalf of all the players, staff, and team members,” Benali tweeted.

Ittihad Tanger have detected 24(!) positive cases of COVID-19, whereas 16 of those are players in and around the first-team. Tuesday's league match against RSB will obviously be postponed. Our thoughts are with coach @JP_Benali, his players, staff and members of the club. pic.twitter.com/6D88yqF7z9 — Maghrib Foot (@MaghribFoot) August 9, 2020

The Ittihad Tangier carried out COVID-19 tests after several staff members and players showed symptoms of the virus.

The team's infection toll consists of 16 players, two training staff members, one medical staff member, three members of the club management, and one person in charge of equipment.

SIENPRE asked the Moroccan Federation to review its decision and to not force the team to play without any quarantine period. "Health is the most important thing right now," the Union said.