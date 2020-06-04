Paraguay: Rally Against Corruption in Medical Supply Purchases

"We need to stop impunity and corruption. Enough! We are in the midst of a health and economic pandemic," the Gastronomic Companies spokesman stressed.

Through social networks, Paraguayan citizens were called to carry out a caravan of vehicles in protest against corruption and impunity, a rally that began on the Costanera Avenue, on San Jose beach, Asuncion, the capital city, on Wednesday afternoon.

"With horns and banners, citizens expressed their rejection of the overbilling of the National Electricity Administration (ANDE), and the handling of the bidding process and concessions in purchases made by the Health Ministry," Paraguay Live reported.

"It is a universal, not sectarian, claim", the Gastronomic Companies of Paraguay spokesman Juan Galeano said and stressed that "corruption kills and leaves poverty. We wake up poorer."

The event that set fire to the Paraguayans' outrage was the discovery of several corruption cases that occurred in purchases of medical supplies to fight against the pandemic.

"We are under a single claim: to move forward, we need to stop impunity and corruption. Enough! We are in the midst of a health and economic pandemic," Galeano recalled.​​​​​​​

Over the last three months, “the Government and the Judiciary did not act to put those who dared to steal from the people behind bars. Nor did the Legislative Branch reduce State expenses,” he added.

Currently, Paraguay is governed by President Mario Benitez, a far-right politician who won the elections using the fight against corruption as his flag.

After assuming office in August 2018, he embraced the international policy guidelines promoted by President Donald Trump for the South American region.​​​​​​​

