Panama to Resume Tourism on October 12

International visitors must comply with all health control measures outlined by Panamanian health authorities.

The government of Panama Monday announced the resume of tourism activities on October 12 as part of its plan to foster its economy during the pandemic.

"After closing our borders at the end of March, we are pleased to welcome back tourists to Panama,” Tourism Minister Ivan Eskildsen said.

As part of the precautionary protocol, the travelers will have to present COVID-19 test negative results 48 hours before their arrival. If they do not have a certificate, they will have to undergo a rapid test in airports’ health facilities.

International visitors must also submit an electronic confirmation before checking in for their flight, agreeing to comply with all health control measures outlined by authorities.

The US CDC just adjusted their death toll. 6% of the 161,000 were due to Covid alone. All others were due to comorbidities (Elderly and other health conditions). What’s the real numbers in Panama? pic.twitter.com/J2LNk7ANV3 — ⭐️El⭐️Sapo⭐️������������ (@TropicThunder5) August 31, 2020

Panama authorities planned a resume on tourism in late August but were reluctant to fear a new outbreak of the virus.

"Thanks to our efforts we have obtained the "Safe Trave Seal of Approval" from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC). Our beautiful country —rich in nature, biodiversity, and cultural heritage— is once again ready to be discovered,” Eskildsen added.

As of Tuesday, Panama registered 115,919 COVID-19 cases, 2,430 deaths, and 92,423 recoveries from the virus.