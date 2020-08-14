Pan African Pride Focuses on LGBTQ Community Decriminalization

Pan-African Pride event started on Friday with a three-day online program to discuss ethnicity, identity, activism, and social imaginary on LGBTQ+ communities.
“More people are online due to the coronavirus, and so we thought it was a good time to reach out virtually to the LGBTQI people living in Africa,” event organizer Kehinde Bademosi said.
The event focuses on African no-heteronormative and non-conformist gender groups’ criminalization and representation. Among other topics, the lecturers, performers, and activists would refer to the LGBTQ+ role in politics and community development.
The 2020 Pan African Pride edition would broadcast live on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook, due to the COVID-19. Botswana former president Festus Mogae and NBA’s first openly gay player John Amaechi would participate in the event.
In Northern Africa, many nations have legal sanctions against homosexuality and other not heteronormative sexual preferences and identities. In sub-Saharan countries homosexuality is illegal and LGBTQ+ people face death sentences in Malawi, Mauritius, Namibia, Swaziland, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.
Gay rights advocators stress these repressive politics criminalize and unprotect community members from discrimination and intolerance in social, private, and professional environments.
“Visibility is very important. We are all on different journeys, but at the end of the event, I hope people will feel more empowered by listening to other people’s stories,” Bademosi added.