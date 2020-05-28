Norway: Municipality Forced to Receive NATO Nuclear Submarines

"The government do not dare say 'no' to the U.S.," Norway's Greenpeace leader Frode Pleym said.

The port of Tromso, located in a Norwegian municipality above the Arctic Circle, will receive nuclear submarines from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) even though local politicians have opposed the decision.

"The government and parliament do not dare say 'no' to the U.S.," Norway's Greenpeace leader Frode Pleym said.

After private investors bought the Olavsvern naval base in Tromso, NATO pushed for another location for its nuclear-powered ships.

The only approved reception point to date is located north of Haakonsvern in Bergen.

Nuclear submarines made more than 40 port-call to Norway in 2017. Mainly in the north. Radiation safety concern raises. https://t.co/tnAO1dphZE pic.twitter.com/0n4bL2Euxh — The Barents Observer (@BarentsNews) January 28, 2018

The Norwegian Armed Forces have received political instructions to ensure that these ships dock in the municipal port of Tromso.

However, the Labour Party group's leader and the municipal port company's president, Jarle Heitmann, assured, "local authorities would prefer that the place not be used for that purpose."

"To accept nuclear-powered submarines is to play NATO roulette with people and nature," Pleym assured.

Tromso is one of the Norwegian municipalities that advocated that Norway keep the nuclear ban.

NATO's Olavsvern base had a special underwater dock, but it was closed in 2009. Since then, it has been used as a place to store ships.

