Nicaragua Requests OAS Lift Sanctions Due to COVID Crisis

Nicaragua's representative to the Organization of American States (OAS) demanded on May 11 that sanctions cease against Cuba, Venezuela, and his nation.

Nicaraguan diplomat Luis Alvarado participated in the first session of the Weekly Forum on the Challenges Facing Inter-American Law in the Time of the Coronavirus. He referred to COVID-19's social and economic worldwide impact. Alvarado stated solidarity and cooperation are paramount to cope with sequels of this health crisis.

The Nicaragua representative affirmed that the hostile policies only lead to conflict and interferes with the nation’s self-determination, security, and freedom. Alvarado also affirmed all states have legal equality.

“It is unacceptable that in these times of pandemic the wrongly imposed sanctions, economic blockades, and protectionist practices and human rights violations remain against peoples and nations of the world by the great powers,” he insisted.



Alvarado called for Inter-American Law principles' respect in public policies. Besides, he stressed these strategies should aim for people’s life, health, security, and integrity preservation.

“Respect for the principles and norms of international law is unavoidable, while at the same time international peace and security are endangered, which is why these acts of aggression and breaches of the peace must be eliminated once and for all,” he demanded.

The OAS, headquartered in Washington, has imposed hostile policies towards Cuba, which is the only Latin American state excluded from its membership. Furthermore, the organization supported Juan Guaido's self-proclamation as Venezuela president against Nicolas Maduro's constitutional presidency and have imposed economic sanctions on Nicaragua.