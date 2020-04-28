Nicaragua: VP Rosario Murillo Grateful for UNICEF Donation

The UN body sent 1,659 health kits to schools and other scholastic institutions as they combat the COVID-19 crisis.

Nicaraguan Vice President, Rosario Murillo, recognized Monday UNICEF's donation to the Central American nation during the COVID-19 outbreak. The UN body sent 1,659 health kits to schools and other scholastic institutions as they combat the COVID-19 crisis.

According to Murillo, both UNICEF and the Nicaraguan Education Ministry will hold a virtual meeting to discuss distance education’s challenges during social isolation due to the COVID-19 situation. More than 3,000 participants will attend the conference.

Ivan Yerovi, UNICEFrepresentative in Nicaragua indicated that the aid contains personal grooming articles alongside cleaning supplies for schools. Yerovi also announced the technology delivery to children in need, such as laptops and other equipment.

Murillo stressed government strategies and policies to improve educational institutions. She also assured her administration applies several alternatives to guarantee education continuity amid the pandemic and social isolation measures. About children out of urban zones, the administrative stated that in Nicaragua "83 percent attendance at secondary school in the countryside and 73 percent at primary school in rural areas."

UNICEF, entregó hoy 1650 kits con suministros higiénicos al Ministerio de Educación, MINED, para ser utilizados en las escuelas para la prevención del #COVID-19. La donación tiene un costo equivalente a US$58,540.00 dólares.



Leé la nota completa aquí �� https://t.co/MRBBbWyhWT pic.twitter.com/e911esw1HO — UNICEF Nicaragua (@UNICEFNicaragua) April 27, 2020

"UNICEF delivered 1,650 hygiene kits to the Ministry of Education, MINED, to be used in schools for the prevention of COVID-19. The donation has a cost equivalent to US$58,540.00."

UNICEF representatives reiterated its work with Nicaraguan education authorities to contribute to the response plan to Covid-19.

In her communication, Murillo announced citizenship-training initiatives as health fairs and mobile clinics to serve 60,500 people in 900 communities. According to Nicaraguan Vice-president affirmed it will be held over 44 000 medical consultations.

So far, Nicaragua registers 13 positive Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths, and 7 recoveries. These are one of the lowest contagious and death tolls in the region.