Nicaragua Prepares to Celebrate 41 Years of Revolution

The 41st anniversary of the triumph of the Sandinista Revolution is being celebrated throughout the month of July.

Annual commemorations have begun around Nicaragua as part of the festive month of celebrations to mark the 41st anniversary of the triumph of the Sandinista Revolution.

Vice President Rosario Murillo has said that the Ruben Dario National Theater has been recording a concert which is being prepared by several Nicaraguan bands and artists led by maestro Ruben Rodriguez.

The show will be broadcast on public television during the July 18 vigil, the day prior to the historic date that marked the end of the dictatorship by the Somoza family dynasty in 1979.

Due to the precautionary measures taken in response to COVID-19, the government has avoided holding public events that bring together large numbers of people. The country has instead opted for virtual concerts to celebrate historical dates.

#Nicaragua | El Sauce celebra el 41 aniversario de su liberación de la dictadura somocista.



On July 3rd, a cultural performance was broadcast on national television and online, in commemoration of the Tactical Withdrawal to Masaya, considered the second major feat of the 1979 Revolution.

Not all festivities have been online. On Sunday, residents of Matiguás participated in a motorcycle caravan that traveled through different neighborhoods of the city in celebration of opportunities and progress made under the revolution.

A celebratory market and activities are also being held at Managua’s National Fair Park all week long, where visitors will find products from a variety of Nicaraguan vendors.

Among the achievements being celebrated are the advances made in the realms of education, expansion of human rights, poverty reduction, gender equality and sustainable economic development.

The country and President Daniel Orgeta continue to be the target of sanctions as well as by a propaganda campaign by U.S. lawmakers and the Organization of American States and its Secretary General Luis Almagro which have partnered with the continental right-wing with aims to remove the popular Sandinista government.