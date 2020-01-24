More Than 1,700 Honduran Migrants Deported so Far This Year

This Friday, 675 people were returned, including families and unaccompanied children, according to the Honduran Migrant Protection Office.

A total of 1,754 Hondurans, part of the so-called 2020 caravan, were deported from Mexico and Guatemala until January 23rd, international media announced today.

On this last date alone, 675 people were returned, including families and unaccompanied children, according to information from Jessica Guzman, head of the Honduran Migrant Protection Office.

The number increased with another 81 deportees arriving on a flight from the United States to the northern city of San Pedro Sula, where the migrant caravan started.

“The National Migration Institute made two assisted returns, by air, with 196 Hondurans; one at 09:06 hrs with 100 foreigners, from Tuxtla Gutierréz, another at 17:10 hrs with 96 more, from Tapachula, Chiapas, bound for San Pedro Sula, Honduras. In compliance with the Migration Law,” the entity announced through a message in its Twitter account.

This group left Honduras on January 14th and on their way north Guatemalans, Salvadorans and people of other nationalities joined them.

Thousands of Central Americans are fleeing poverty and violence in their countries and are leaving in search of the so-called 'American dream', despite the fact that the U.S. authorities warned that they would expel anyone who approached their borders.