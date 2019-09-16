Montreal Protocol: UN Celebrates Recovery Of The Ozone Layer

The UN Secretary-General exhorted the world to celebrate and work to preserve the positive results after 32 years of the Montreal Protocol.

Thanks to the Montreal protocol, signed 32 years ago on this date, 99 percent of all the chemical products that once polluted the Ozone Layer have been eliminated, according to the UN.

During the celebration of the Ozone Layer preservation day, the UN called the Montreal Protocol a total success. However, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, said we must always be alert and center our energy into eradicating any illegal or new source of pollution that might emerge to damage it”.

According to Guterres, thanks to the joint efforts of many nations around the world, it is expected that the Ozone layer will be totally recovered in the northern hemisphere by the year 2030 and in the southern hemisphere by the year 2050. These efforts have also been useful in the battle against climate change by avoiding the emission of tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere between 1990 and 2010.

In this regard, the UN Secretary-General stated that the world can celebrate this success, but must work to preserve the results and unconditionally support the Kigali Amendment on the phase-out of hydrofluorocarbon gases, which entered into force on January first of this very year.