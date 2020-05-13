Mexico Records Its Most Deadly Day Since the Start of COVID-19

The number of people infected rose to 38,324, with 1,997 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

Mexico recorded on Tuesday its most deadly day since the start of the pandemic by confirming the death of 353 people due to the coronavirus.

The total number of deaths from Covid-19 in the country rose to 3,926.

The largest number of cases of Covid-19 is concentrated in Mexico City, with 10,529, almost a third of the entire country.

Me encuentro en aislamiento, ya que di positivo a COVID19. Soy bendecida por mi familia, amigos y colegas que me escriben para monitorearme.



Vivo lo que viven mis compañer@s en todo el mundo. Abrazo solidario en nuestro #DíaDeLaEnfermería��, aunque sea virtual y a sana distancia — Jefa Fabiana (@jefafabiana) May 13, 2020

"I am in isolation, having tested positive for COVID-19. I am blessed by my family, friends and colleagues who write to monitor me.

I live what my colleagues live all over the world. I embrace solidarity in our Nursing Day, even if it is virtual and at a healthy distance."

In second place is the metropolitan area of the State of Mexico, with 6,540 confirmed infections, followed by the state of Baja California in the northwest of the country with 2,576.

Mexican authorities reported that the central region of the country is at the peak of the pandemic and expect that in the coming weeks infections will begin to decrease.

On Tuesday, the General Health Council approved the implementation of a "weekly traffic light" to determine the activities that can be carried out in each region of the country as of June 1.