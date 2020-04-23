Mexico: Amnesty Law to Free People Convicted of Minor Crimes

The Amnesty Law was a promise made by Lopez Obrador during his election campaign.

The Mexican government issued an Amnesty Law on Wednesday to speed up the release of prisoners who have been accused of crimes in the midst of health contingencies.

Only two days after its approval by the Senate, the law will enter into force this Thursday, after its publication in the Official Gazette.

The law was presented to the Senate by Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and aims to free at least 6,000 people convicted of or imprisoned for minor crimes.

The legal tool will benefit those who have committed minor crimes, such as abortion, petty theft or drug possession.

La ONU celebra la aprobación de la Ley de Amnistía en México; urge a aplicarla para evitar contagios https://t.co/nOPyio2nxG pic.twitter.com/jEfG2ORQET — Sin Embargo MX (@SinEmbargoMX) April 21, 2020

"The UN welcomes the adoption of the Amnesty Law in Mexico; it urges its implementation to avoid contagion."



Those who have been convicted of drug trafficking under a situation of poverty, a permanent disability or who have been forced by organized crime groups will be benefited.

Indigenous people who during a judicial process did not have interpreters or lawyers who knew their language will also be released thanks to the Amnesty Law.

Those who committed acts to alter the Mexican state for political reasons will also be released, provided they did not commit terrorism.

