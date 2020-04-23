    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Mexico

Mexico: Amnesty Law to Free People Convicted of Minor Crimes
  • Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds a press conference, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, April 21, 2020.

    Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds a press conference, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, April 21, 2020. | Photo: EFE

Published 23 April 2020 (1 hours 55 minutes ago)
Videos

The Amnesty Law was a promise made by Lopez Obrador during his election campaign.

The Mexican government issued an Amnesty Law on Wednesday to speed up the release of prisoners who have been accused of crimes in the midst of health contingencies.

RELATED: 

Mexico Prohibits Cremation of People Killed by COVID-19

Only two days after its approval by the Senate, the law will enter into force this Thursday, after its publication in the Official Gazette.

The law was presented to the Senate by Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and aims to free at least 6,000 people convicted of or imprisoned for minor crimes.

The legal tool will benefit those who have committed minor crimes, such as abortion, petty theft or drug possession.

"The UN welcomes the adoption of the Amnesty Law in Mexico; it urges its implementation to avoid contagion."
 

Those who have been convicted of drug trafficking under a situation of poverty, a permanent disability or who have been forced by organized crime groups will be benefited. 

Indigenous people who during a judicial process did not have interpreters or lawyers who knew their language will also be released thanks to the Amnesty Law.

Those who committed acts to alter the Mexican state for political reasons will also be released, provided they did not commit terrorism.

The Amnesty Law was a promise made by Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during his election campaign.

Tags

Mexico Amnesty Law Indigenous rights Inmates

People

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador

La Jornada
by teleSUR/ age-la
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.