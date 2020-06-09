    • Live
Mexico: AMLO Denounces Conspiracy to Remove Him From Office
  • Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at a morning press conference, Mexico City, June 6, 2020.

    Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at a morning press conference, Mexico City, June 6, 2020. | Photo: EFE

Published 9 June 2020 (8 hours 21 minutes ago)
The plan called 'Let's rescue Mexico', would seek to create a solid opposition with the support of the media.

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador Tuesday denounced the existence of a right-wing plan to remove him from office in 2022 by revoking his mandate.

The president showed a document that was delivered to the National Palace which reveals an attempt to form a Broad Opposition Block (BOA).

It is a plan called 'Let's rescue Mexico', which would seek to create a solid opposition with the support of the media, related communicators and business organizations.

The second part of the strategy describes how the BOA would seek to gain a majority in the Chamber of Deputies during the 2021 elections, and then push for the revocation of López Obrador's mandate in 2022. 

"AMLO makes known a document that attempts against his goverment; and he indicates to his spokesman, 'Jesus, you present it, because I have not read it well.' They present a generic document, presumably with the participation of opposition parties."

Among the promoters and actors of the Opposition Block there are the Business Coordinating Council, Coparmex, Grupo Monterrey, National Citizens Council, and former presidents Vicente Fox and Felipe Calderón.

The right wing would also seek to select young people and women "identified with free market business values" to promote them as candidates, relying on graduates of private universities.

The BOA's discourse would focus on two axes: unemployment and insecurity, which includes "holding AMLO's presidency responsible for deepening these evils of the country."

La Jornada - RT
by teleSUR/ age-la
