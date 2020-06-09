Mexico: AMLO Denounces Conspiracy to Remove Him From Office

The plan called 'Let's rescue Mexico', would seek to create a solid opposition with the support of the media.

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador Tuesday denounced the existence of a right-wing plan to remove him from office in 2022 by revoking his mandate.

The president showed a document that was delivered to the National Palace which reveals an attempt to form a Broad Opposition Block (BOA).

It is a plan called 'Let's rescue Mexico', which would seek to create a solid opposition with the support of the media, related communicators and business organizations.

The second part of the strategy describes how the BOA would seek to gain a majority in the Chamber of Deputies during the 2021 elections, and then push for the revocation of López Obrador's mandate in 2022.

#Oaxaca en la #mañanera #AMLO da a conocer un documento que atenta contra su gob; y le indica a su vocero, " Jesús, preséntalo tu, porque yo no lo he leído bien". Presentan un documento genérico, presuntamente con participación de partidos de oposición #México #covid #morena pic.twitter.com/Kp47rjbtNP — Oaxaca de lux (@julomi444) June 9, 2020

"AMLO makes known a document that attempts against his goverment; and he indicates to his spokesman, 'Jesus, you present it, because I have not read it well.' They present a generic document, presumably with the participation of opposition parties."

Among the promoters and actors of the Opposition Block there are the Business Coordinating Council, Coparmex, Grupo Monterrey, National Citizens Council, and former presidents Vicente Fox and Felipe Calderón.

The right wing would also seek to select young people and women "identified with free market business values" to promote them as candidates, relying on graduates of private universities.

The BOA's discourse would focus on two axes: unemployment and insecurity, which includes "holding AMLO's presidency responsible for deepening these evils of the country."