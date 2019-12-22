Cuba's New Prime Minister: Manuel Marrero Cruz

Cuba had not appointed a Prime Minister since 1976, the last man in charge of that office was Commander in Chief Fidel Castro.

Manuel Marrero Cruz has been appointed Prime Minister of Cuba by the National Assembly Sunday during the fourth ordinary session corresponding to the IX Legislature.

In accordance with the recently approved third constitution since 1959, within three months, the President presented his proposals for the positions of Prime Minister and other members of the Council of Ministers. Under it, the prime minister can be elected for five years to a maximum of two consecutive terms.

Marrero received the unanimous support of the lawmakers of Parliament, gathered in Havana’s Convention Center, where the supreme organ of state also approved the rest of the country's ministers.

Presenting his proposal, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said that Marrero Cruz had been Minister of Tourism in the country for almost 17 years.

"At 56 years of age, the deputy is an architect and his work started from the base, first as an investor in tourist facilities in the north of Holguin, and later in different positions in the management of hotels in the eastern provinces and Varadero," he added.

In 1999 he was promoted to first vice president of the Gaviota Tourism Group, and a year later to the president of the same group.

Felicitaciones al Primer Ministro @MMarreroCruz y los compañeros y compañeras viceprimeros ministros y nuevos ministros designados. Todo el Consejo de Ministros comprometido con #RevolucionCubana y nuestro pueblo. #SomosCuba #SomosContinuidad https://t.co/EI1NO1Ydto — Rodrigo Malmierca Díaz (@R_Malmierca) 21 de diciembre de 2019

Congratulations to Prime Minister Marrero Cruz and fellow deputy prime ministers and newly appointed ministers. The entire Council of Ministers committed to the Cuban revolution and our people. We are Cuba We are continuity.

According to the President's statement, throughout his career, Marrero "has been characterized by his modesty, honesty, capacity for work, political sensitivity and loyalty to the Party and the Revolution."

He added that newly appointed PM has led in an outstanding career in the tourism sector, one of the main lines of the national economy. Being tourism minister has granted him a permanent interaction with the rest of the organisms of the Central Administration of the State, the private sector and provincial governments.

Likewise, he added that the proposal was previously approved by the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party.

Cuba is reappointing a Prime Minister after four decades since the position, last held by Fidel Castro, was eliminated in 1976.