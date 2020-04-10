Puebla Group to Analyze COVID-19 Crisis in Latin America

The international group will analyze what the COVID-19 holds for the future of the region.

The Puebla Group Friday meet virtually to analyze proposals to face the economic and social crisis that Latin America is experiencing due to COVID-19.

Several progressive leaders will analyze what the COVID-19 holds for the future of the region, how to get out of the humanitarian siege and what political rectifications should be made.

The meeting will be attended by Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez, Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and Colombia's former President Ernesto Samper.

One of the movement's promoters, Chilean Marco Enriquez, will also speak, along with other Latin American politicians and former ministers.

Hoy viernes 10 de abril reunión virtual del Grupo de Puebla @ProgresaLatam será inaugurada por el Presidente de Argentina @alferdez #AlbertoFernández.

Coronavirus, economía, Lawfare contra la democracia, los temas.

Es un #honor formar parte del este grupo de opinión política✌�� pic.twitter.com/eA7lhVaeeY — Carlos Sotelo García (@sotelo888) April 10, 2020

"On April 10, the Puebla Group's virtual meeting will be opened by Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez. The topics will be Coronavirus, economy, and Lawfare against democracy. It is an honor to be part of this political opinion group."

"Latin America was not prepared for a phenomenon of this magnitude," Ernesto Samper said, adding that "after COVID-19, it will never be the same again."

Overcoming the pandemic, however, is possible. Latin American countries just have to think as a region, the organizers of the meeting agreed.

At its new meeting, Puebla Group will also denounce the recurrent political persecution of progressive leaders in the region.

The recent conviction against Ecuador's former President Rafael Correa will be rejected by the 14 members who will participate in the virtual debate.