    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Italy

Italy Lifts Restrictions to Reopen Markets and Coffee Shops
  • Daily life during the second phase of COVID-19 Coronavirus emergency in Ancona, Italy, May 18, 2020.

    Daily life during the second phase of COVID-19 Coronavirus emergency in Ancona, Italy, May 18, 2020. | Photo: EFE

Published 18 May 2020
Videos

For the first time in over two months, people are allowed to go to restaurants, museums and churches in compliance with safety regulations.

Italy is slowly returning to post-coronavirus normality, allowing several businesses and churches to reopen after more than two months of strict closure restrictions.

RELATED: 

Cuba Sends 53 Doctors and Nurses to Fight Covid-19 in Italy

Restaurants, bars and cafes across the country were allowed to serve customers again on Monday, as long as they adhere to the rules of physical distancing. 

Museums, clothing stores and hairdressers also opened their doors, but in many stores, customers will have to book in advance.

Meanwhile, beauticians and hairdressers must disinfect all tools used at the end of each customer session, while clothing store staff must sanitize items on sale.

Worshippers have also been allowed to return to churches, wearing a face mask and obeying the one-meter safety distance.

"I share the joy of those communities that can finally come together as liturgical assemblies, a sign of hope for all society," Pope Francis said during his live prayer service on Sunday.

Gyms, swimming pools, cinemas and theaters are expected to reopen on May 25.

To date, Italy has recorded some 225,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 30,000 related deaths.

Tags

Italy COVID-19 Pandemic Reopen

Al Jazeera
by teleSUR/ age-la
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.