Italy Lifts Restrictions to Reopen Markets and Coffee Shops

For the first time in over two months, people are allowed to go to restaurants, museums and churches in compliance with safety regulations.

Italy is slowly returning to post-coronavirus normality, allowing several businesses and churches to reopen after more than two months of strict closure restrictions.

Restaurants, bars and cafes across the country were allowed to serve customers again on Monday, as long as they adhere to the rules of physical distancing.

Museums, clothing stores and hairdressers also opened their doors, but in many stores, customers will have to book in advance.

Meanwhile, beauticians and hairdressers must disinfect all tools used at the end of each customer session, while clothing store staff must sanitize items on sale.

Great news! Italy to reopen to European visitors on June 3, and possibly to other countries on June 15. I can’t wait for people to return and for me to get back to work. Four months (so far) of zero income is more than enough. �� And I really, really, really miss my people. �� pic.twitter.com/ww27ySGPM1 — The Catholic Traveler (@MountainButorac) May 16, 2020

Worshippers have also been allowed to return to churches, wearing a face mask and obeying the one-meter safety distance.

"I share the joy of those communities that can finally come together as liturgical assemblies, a sign of hope for all society," Pope Francis said during his live prayer service on Sunday.

Gyms, swimming pools, cinemas and theaters are expected to reopen on May 25.

To date, Italy has recorded some 225,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 30,000 related deaths.