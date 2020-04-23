Italian Scientists Find COVID-19 in Eye Fluids

The author of the article also recommends health personnel use optical equipment during direct contact with COVID-19 patients.

The Italian National Institute of Infectious Diseases "Lazzaro Spallanzani" managed to isolate active SARS-CoV-2 in ocular secretions.

The information is published in an article titled “SARS-CoV-2 Isolation from Ocular Secretions of a Patient With COVID-19 in Italy With Prolonged Viral RNA Detection”, in Annals of Internal Medicine. COVID-19 is a respiratory disease, but conjunctivitis is one of the less frequent symptoms.

According to research results, even though a person mostly contracts the virus through mucus and saliva particles, it also could happen due to tears and other eye fluids. Therefore, eyes are other spreading entrance.

“With regard to COVID-19, unprotected ocular exposure was thought to be responsible for infections that occurred in the Wuhan Fever Clinic in January 2020” investigators reported.” We found that ocular fluids from SARS-CoV-2-infected patients may contain infectious virus, and hence may be a potential source of infection.”

The group analyzed Chinese positive case reports, found patterns, and established a timeline. According to their conclusions, eye samples showed a lower viral index than nose and mouth samples. “SARS-CoV-2 RNA was detected in ocular swabs days after it was undetectable in nasal swabs,” the study explains.

