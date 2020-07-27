Israel and Hezbollah Trade Fire Across Lebanon Border

The clash was initiated by Israel after it attacked the Lebanese border area with artillery.

Israel and Lebanon Monday exchanged fire in their border zone, a week after Shiite Hezbollah militia threatened to take revenge for one of their members' death during an Israeli attack in Damascus, Syria.

"We detected an ongoing battle at Mount Dov, in the north of the country," Israel Army's spokesman Jonathan Conricus reported and ordered residents to remain at home.

This is a "security incident, and we must close roads and restrict mobility as much as possible," he added without giving any further information.

The clash was initiated by Israel after it attacked the Lebanese border area with artillery, as Lebanon's Al Manar television explained.

"Israel sees the presence of Hezbollah... in Syria as a strategic threat and has mounted hundreds of raids on Iranian-linked targets there," China Daily recalled.

Last week, five soldiers were killed in Damascus during an attack attributed to Israel. One of them was a member of the Lebanese militia.

After Hezbollah promised revenge, Israel strengthened its air defense systems and increased its troop deployment along the Blue Line frontier demarcation.

On Sunday, an Israeli drone crashed into Lebanese territory due to a technical failure during a mission in the border zone.