Lebanon: People Demand Hezbollah Disarmament Near US Embassy

Lebanese citizens Saturday morning protested on the way to Awkar which leads to the U.S. Embassy to demand the disarmament of Hezbollah by applying the UN Security Council's Resolution 1559.

Protesters carried Lebanese flags in hand and transmitted their requests in writing to a representative of the U.S. diplomatic mission, according to images from the local LBCI channel.

"Illegal weapons are used to undermine democracy, starve the Lebanese and protect the corrupt political class," one citizen said and added that "we are reaching out to the international community to protect ourselves," as LePortale reported.

Over the last weeks, Lebanon has been going through a strong wave of protests caused by an economic crisis that has worsened because of the devaluation of the local currency.

Des manifestants bloquent de nouveau des routes de Beyrouth au Liban pour protester contre la dégradation des conditions de vie en raison de la crise économique qui frappe le pays. #LebanonProtests pic.twitter.com/oLl8ScK8Ql — Rachid Lamor (@lamor_rachid) July 4, 2020

"Protesters are again blocking roads from Beirut to Lebanon to protest the deterioration of living conditions due to the country's economic crisis."

In this context, citizens have demanded the implementation of the 2004 UN resolution 1559, which called upon remaining foreign forces to withdraw from the country.

"These demands, however, are not unanimous among protesters, as the disarmament of Hezbollah is a very sensitive issue and continues to divide even the political class between supporters of the Shiite party and opponents of the Hassan Nasrallah's party,” Le Portale explained.

On Friday, social media also posted images of Lebanese protesters trying to force open the doors of the Interior Minister in Beirut, as Planetes 360 reported.