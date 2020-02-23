Powerful Earthquake Kills 75 People in Iran

According to Iran's Seismological Center, the epicenter of the earthquake, which took place at 9:22 a.m. local time (0552 GMT) on Sunday, was at the depth of 6 km, 38.45 degrees north latitude and 44.52 degrees east longitude.

At least 75 people were injured in the 5.7-magnitude earthquake that hit Qotur region in West Azarbaijan Province in the northwest of Iran on Sunday, the chief of Medical Emergency Center of Khoy city in West Azarbaijan said.

Most of those who were sent to the medical centers had brief injury, Mojtaba Gamari told official IRNA news agency.

Earlier on the day, Mojtaba Khaledi, the spokesman for Iran's Emergency Organization told Iranian Student News Agency (ISNA) that the quake has caused significant damage to 25 villages in Qotur which borders Turkey.

Over 20 aftershocks have trembled the region, the report said, while pointing out the tremendous destruction that was caused by the earthquake on Sunday.

Iran and neighboring Turkey have been hit by a number of earthquakes over the past six months, leaving many people dead and wounded, and causing significant damage to the areas effected.