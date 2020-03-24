Iran: Rouhani Dennounces US Blockade During COVID-19 Outbreak

UN High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet referred to Iran as one of the most affected nations because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Hasan Rohani, Iran's President, denounced the U.S. blockade against the Islamic Republic amid the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak.

Rohani said the sanctions limit bank interactions, the import of medicines and medical equipment as well as the safety of the Iranian people during the worldwide pandemic due to Covid-19. The Iranian President requested the international community condemn the U.S.' policy towards Iran. Rohani also pointed out that sanctions ‘intensification is a consequence of the Trump administration’s approach to foreign policy.

The Iranian leader also pointed out that all countries should unite efforts to save human life and face together the new coronavirus.

Given this situation and its possible severity, UN High Commisionate Michelle Bachelet referred to Iran as one of the most affected nations because of Covid-19 and U.S. sanctions.

Bachelet pide suspensión de sanciones unilaterales contra los pueblos para facilitar lucha contra el Covid-19 #VenezuelaCombateAlCovid19https://t.co/PbRLsp4yMk pic.twitter.com/5rhbcfsWPC — VTV CANAL 8 (@VTVcanal8) March 24, 2020



The Chilean UN official has called for "urgent re-evaluation" of the sanctions imposed on countries like Iran, in an attempt to facilitate the fight against the dreaded virus. In addition, she has urged the complete or partial annulment of the economic sanctions that are making the situation worse in a matter of minutes.

"In this crucial period, both for reasons of global public health and to support the rights and lives of millions of people in the (sanctioned) countries, sectoral sanctions must be relaxed or suspended," Bachelet said in her note.



U.S. sanctions affect other countries like Cuba or Venezuela, which are also facing the Covid-19 threat. Venezuelan President, Nicolás Maduro also requested the U.S. lift the economic and financial blockade in the context of the virus spreading.

On their Twitter profiles, Iranian representatives requested minimal resources to fight the virus, as medicines, drinkable water, and food.