    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Honduras

Honduras: Quarantine and Curfew Extended Until May 3rd
  • Santa Barbara Department citizens lining up for a bank. Santa Barbara, Honduras, April 2020

    Santa Barbara Department citizens lining up for a bank. Santa Barbara, Honduras, April 2020 | Photo: Twitter/@Noticiero_CIN

Published 27 April 2020 (2 hours 8 minutes ago)
Videos

Sinager enforced these measures in March after the COVID-19 outbreak in the Central American nation. This is the sixth time that the authorities have implemented the preventive norms.

The Honduran Health Ministry announced on Sunday new COVID-19 preventive measures as they extend the quarantine until May 3rd.

RELATED: 

Cuban Doctors Arrive in Honduras to Fight COVID-19

Honduran National Risk Management System (Sinager) representatives stated Red Alert and curfew upholding in the 18 departments. 

Sinager enforced these measures in March after the COVID -19 outbreak in the Central American nation. This is the sixth time that the authorities have implemented the preventive norms.

The Honduran government also authorizd  the institutions of Sinager to continue with the qualification of areas of massive lodging to attend suspicious cases of COVID-19.  Besides, it could carry on actions of response for the supply of inputs in the hospital network and the facilitation of food in the most vulnerable homes of the country.


As part of the measure, all activities in public institutions, as well as companies, schools, and universities will cease. The population will be able to buy things​ such as food and medicine in the morning. The Sinager regime will transport goods and the safeguarded citizens will be allowed to circulate out of the defined schedules.

Because of the extension of the quarantine and other restrictive measures, various popular movements are demanding that the president provide food to social sectors that depend economically on informal work.

So far, Honduras registered 661 positive COVID-19 cases, 61 deaths, and 79 recoveries.

Tags

Honduras Quarantine extension Covid-19

Telesur
by teleSUR/gq-la
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.