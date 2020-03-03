Honduras Demands Full Justice After Murder of Berta Caceres

This is the main debt that the Honduran government owes to the family and followers of the activist.
Four years after the shooting death of Honduran environmentalist Berta Caceres on March 2, 2016, the intellectual authors of the crime remain unpunished, the popular and indigenous organizations in the country said on Monday.
Although to date, the material authors of Caceres' murder - five hitmen and two employees of the company of Energy Developments S.A. (DESA) - have being convicted; this is only the first step in the effort to bring justice for the crime, the family and followers of the Honduran indigenous leader have acknowledged.
According to the Qualified Observation Mission for the Berta Caceres case, none of the suspects of the intellectual authorship of the Caceres crime have been sentenced despite evidence of their participation, such as the case of David Castillo.
This is the main debt that the Honduran government owes to the family and followers of the activist, the Civic Council of Popular and Indigenous Organizations of Honduras (Copinh) said on Monday on its website.
Hace 4 años era asesinada la activista hondureña Berta Cáceres.— Gerardo Pisarello�� (@G_Pisarello) March 2, 2020
Todavía hoy conmueve escuchar a esta mujer, que iba en serio y que nunca se rindió.
Que las jóvenes generaciones honren su legado. Y que sus verdugos no duerman ya tranquilos#BertaVivepic.twitter.com/mhX1sdU53z