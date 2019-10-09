Hillary Answer To Trump: "Don’t Tempt Me, Do Your Job"

Hillary Clinton threatened to participate in the 2020 U.S. election after President Donald Trump made ironic remarks about the Democrat's political career.

Trump suggested through his Twitter account that Clinton should try to "steal the race" from Democrat Elizabeth Warren, the current senator from Massachusetts and one of the most popular pre-candidates.

I think that Crooked Hillary Clinton should enter the race to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren. Only one condition. The Crooked one must explain all of her high crimes and misdemeanors including how & why she deleted 33,000 Emails AFTER getting “C” Subpoena! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 8 de octubre de 2019

"I think 'Dishonest Hillary' should take part in the race and try to steal it from the ultra-left Elizabeth Warren. Just one condition. The 'Dishonest' must explain all her major crimes and misdemeanors, including how and why she deleted 33,000 e-mails after receiving the citation in Congress," Trump wrote in reference to the former secretary of state's e-mail scandal.

Five hours after Trump's hit, Hillary Clinton simply replied, "Don't tempt me. Do your job”. A statement interpreted as the possible return of the former secretary of state to the battle for the presidency.

Don’t tempt me. Do your job. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) 8 de octubre de 2019

While many U.S. media seemed enthusiastic about the idea, Clinton's words triggered all sorts of reactions from Twitter users.

Many of them expressed support for the possible candidate, while others, including journalists and government officials criticized the rumor.

However, Clinton supporters always emphasize that the former secretary of state won 3 million votes more than Trump in 2016, which is why they call him an "illegitimate" president.