Ilhan Omar Says Her Intersectionality "Terrifies" Donald Trump

The United States congresswoman Ilhan Omar said Wednesday that her “intersectionality” of identities of being an immigrant Muslim woman terrifies U.S. President Donald Trump.

During the late-night show, “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”, Omar was asked why she thinks Trump focuses more on her than other Democrats.

"I think he is terrified by any women who are practicing 'Shine Theory,' who have each other's back," Omar said adding, “But for me, I think he is terrified at the fact that I sit on the intersectionality of many identities that he really despises: a woman, an immigrant, Muslim, refugee, and Punjabi in one beautiful package.”

The congresswoman also spoke about impeaching Trump.

"A lot of people think we take joy in impeaching this president because we don't like him," Omar said. "But we take joy in making sure that when we say we're going to protect the rule of law, that the American people know that we are serious about that."

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced last Tuesday that the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry of Trump.

The controversy came to light after a whistleblower from within the U.S. intelligence community lodged a complaint with an internal watchdog about Trump’s conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

When Omar was asked about how she felt about "perpetually being taken out of context" by right-wing supporters of Trump, she said that she "doesn't really care that much" because they "are just vilifying and dismissing my voice anyway."

"The fact that I live rent-free in their head doesn't mean they get to live rent-free in mine," the congresswoman said.