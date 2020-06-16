Haiti Surpassed COVID-19 Peak Stage, Health Authorities Say

Since Monday, Haiti has only reported 132 new cases of COVID-19.

Haiti’s National Laboratory epidemiology director Patrick Dely Monday stated that his nation overcame the COVID-19 peak as the new cases rate drops.

"We haven't had as many deaths or serious cases as we'd expected," Dely stated in press brief. The health authorities also stated Haiti registered fewer infections besides other nations in the region.

Despite the optimistic statement, Dely warned there is an increase in ‘person-to-person’ cases. He also stated that the virus is rapidly expanding out of Port-au-Prince, the outbreak location.

As the epidemiology director admitted, Haiti’s health authorities are conducting fewer tests than required and argued PCR tests acquisition is extremely difficult.