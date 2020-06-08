    • Live
Haiti: Police Demonstrate for Better Working Conditions
  Police protesters in Port au Prince, Haiti. June 7, 2020.

    Police protesters in Port au Prince, Haiti. June 7, 2020. | Photo: Twitter/@HaitiInfoProj

Published 8 June 2020 (7 hours 35 minutes ago)
According to local news media, the police were dressed in civilian clothes, and others wore hoods.

The Haiti Port au Prince Police Sunday demonstrated for better working conditions and their right to form a union amidst the pandemic.

According to local news media, the police were dressed in civilian clothes, and others wore hoods. The group protested in front of the Justice Ministry’s building, setting ablaze tires and shooting at the army headquarters. 

Police protesters called  for better working conditions and their right to organize a union. Protesters also rejected the traveling restriction orders against Haitian National Police Union’s coordinator, Yanick Joseph. They also criticized Haitian president Jovenel Moïse’s pandemic management. 

Furthermore, they demanded Jean-Pascal Alexandre’s release after his detention on May 8. Haiti Public Prosecutor’s Office holds murder, burning, vandalism, and State’s security threat against Alexandre. 

The violent confrontations occurred on “Dimanche Gras”, Haitian Carnival first day. The celebrations were canceled due to the shooting in Champ de Mars. Demonstrators also demanded justice for George Floyd, the victim of police brutality in Minneapolis on May 25. Anti-rioting forces used tear gas to disperse them.


In early 2020, Haitian Police violently demonstrated on several occasions. On February 23, they attempted to assault army headquarters, resulting in two casualties and about nine wounded.


As for Friday morning, Haiti Health authorities reported 3,334 COVID-19 cases, 51 deaths, and 24 recoveries from the virus.

