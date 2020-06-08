Haiti: Police Demonstrate for Better Working Conditions

According to local news media, the police were dressed in civilian clothes, and others wore hoods.

The Haiti Port au Prince Police Sunday demonstrated for better working conditions and their right to form a union amidst the pandemic.

According to local news media, the police were dressed in civilian clothes, and others wore hoods. The group protested in front of the Justice Ministry’s building, setting ablaze tires and shooting at the army headquarters.

Police protesters called for better working conditions and their right to organize a union. Protesters also rejected the traveling restriction orders against Haitian National Police Union’s coordinator, Yanick Joseph. They also criticized Haitian president Jovenel Moïse’s pandemic management.

Furthermore, they demanded Jean-Pascal Alexandre’s release after his detention on May 8. Haiti Public Prosecutor’s Office holds murder, burning, vandalism, and State’s security threat against Alexandre.

The violent confrontations occurred on “Dimanche Gras”, Haitian Carnival first day. The celebrations were canceled due to the shooting in Champ de Mars. Demonstrators also demanded justice for George Floyd, the victim of police brutality in Minneapolis on May 25. Anti-rioting forces used tear gas to disperse them.

In response to the growing spread of #COVID19 in #Haiti, we've opened the Drouillard treatment centre in Port-au-Prince to care for people with severe cases of the coronavirus. https://t.co/xO0IAjqWze — MSF International (@MSF) June 7, 2020



In early 2020, Haitian Police violently demonstrated on several occasions. On February 23, they attempted to assault army headquarters, resulting in two casualties and about nine wounded.



As for Friday morning, Haiti Health authorities reported 3,334 COVID-19 cases, 51 deaths, and 24 recoveries from the virus.