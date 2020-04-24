Guatemala: President Giammattei Reaches 100 Days in Office

This nation has been in a "state of calamity" for 51 out of his first 100 days in the Presidency.

Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei Thursday completed his first 100 days in office amid a pandemic that has left 384 COVID-19 cases and 11 dead so far.

In this period, the conservative president has focused his efforts on recovering the trust of citizens in the state's capacity to manage emergency situations.

"Since the beginning of my term, we have implemented actions to reduce the effects of COVID-19 in the country," Giammattei said a message to the nation broadcast on television.

The declaration of 'state of public calamity' was one of the decisions that had the most relevance for his administration.​​​​​​​

Since Jan. 17, the Giammattei administration has also established a set of measures to contain crime and delinquency.

Despite the fact that Guatemala is one of the most violent countries in Central America, "the 'prevention states' have allowed the rates of insecurity to fall," Giammattei argued and added that his government will complete the construction of four new hospitals until December.

"One of them will be dedicated exclusively to maternal and child health care," he said​​​​​​.​​​​​​​