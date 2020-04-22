Delivery Workers Call for a 24-Hours Strike in Seven Countries

Argentines warn that employers' plan worldwide is to take advantage of the pandemic to suppress labor rights.

Delivery workers from Argentina, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Peru, and Spain Wednesday go on strike to demand that companies increase their wages, set stable work contracts, and provide security supplies amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Although our work is essential during this pandemic, we, the delivery workers, are in a difficult situation. Many of us have been forced to work longer periods, our working conditions have become precarious, and many have suffered salary reductions," the Argentine delivery workers hold through a public statement.

They also denounced that companies expect them to buy masks and gloves at their wages.

“They are only interested in profits. Everything must come out of our pocket, which represents an additional expense for those of us who work in this activity that is poorly paid,” the Argentine delivery workers highlighted.

"Besides being exposed to the risk of the coronavirus, we experience greater exploitation: very low wages, no health and safety conditions, and the absence of labor rights."

The meme reads, "Tweet in support of the delivery boys on April 22."

Argentine workers also recalled that the advance of neoliberalism has meant a worsening of living conditions throughout the world.

In most Latin American countries, this is expressed through the "uberization" of labor, a process they describe as a greater abuse of employers towards the most vulnerable.

"Many of us have been jumping from one job to another. They told us that we can manage our schedules and work without bosses. But the truth is that... they are always monitoring us and timing us from one order to another order."

In Argentina, a country that the businessman and former President Mauricio Macri left mired in a deep recession, the delivery workers' protest will take place in Buenos Aires, Mar del Plata, Corrientes, Neuquen, Rosario, Cordoba, Mendoza, and Santa Fe.

"Employer's plan worldwide is to make workers pay for the economic crisis, taking advantage of this pandemic as an excuse to suppress labor rights with salary reductions, suspensions, and mass layoffs," said the delivery people, as reported by La Izquierda Diario.​​​​​​​

"Facing this policy of the wealthy, let's organize ourselves," they stressed.​​​​​​​