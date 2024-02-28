Guatemala Presents the National Anti-corruption Commission.

The Guatemalan president stressed that Guatemala will not tolerate corruption and that it will be a country of opportunities for all.

On Wednesday, Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo presented the National Anti-Corruption Commission.

The executive body consists of the Minister of Finance, Jonathan Menkos, the head of the National Office of Public Administration (Onsec), Karla Gómez, the Secretary General of the Presidency, Juan Gerardo Guerrero, the head of the Open Government, Edie Cux, the Deputy Minister of the Interior, Claudia Palencia and the head of Segeplan, Carlos Mendoza.

The Commission is headed by Santiago Palomo, who was appointed to the position, by the president. Each member shall remain in office for a whole year.

According to Arevalo, the Commission has the task of protecting the corrupt actions and bad practices of the institutions and directing them towards the popular welfare.

#PMRaids #ProsecutorialEfforts #EvidenceSeizure #CrimePrevention

The Extortion Crime Prosecutor's Office, in coordination with @PNCdeGuatemala, carries out a raid, inspection, search, and seizure of evidence at a property located in Palencia. pic.twitter.com/tKtdVxDdpf — MP de Guatemala (@MPGuatemala_EN) February 27, 2024

The Guatemalan president stressed that Guatemala will not tolerate corruption and that it will be a country of opportunities for all.

I also emphasize that the National Anti-Corruption Commission will ensure the rescue of good leadership in Latino institutions.