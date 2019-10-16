Google Helps Digitalize The Mayan World

The new project, 'Google Arts & Culture', aims to make the works of art of a number of associated museums accessible to anyone with an Internet connection.

Google has partnered with the British Museum and the National Institute of Anthropology and History of Mexico (INAH) to digitalize the ancient Mayan world and one of its main achievements is the reconstruction of a thousand year old Mayan staircase.

The new project, called 'Google Arts & Culture', aims to make the works of art of a number of associated museums accessible to anyone with an Internet connection.

Through a video showing the digital platform named "Exploring the Mayan World", the head of preservation of Google Arts & Culture, Chance Coughenour, said "the task is focused on the preservation of Mayan history" to make those stories accessible to anyone, anywhere."

"In this specific project we recreated a staircase that was carved more than a thousand years ago, which has deteriorated over time due to environmental variables and rain, and we used the technology to create a replica and install it in the physical site of Palenque. It's an absolutely new step we've never taken before in Google Arts & Culture," he added.

Coughenour concluded that "Exploring the Mayan World" focuses specifically on the ancient Maya, more than a thousand years ago, and the stories that they were writing and recording on the walls and on stairs, in this case."

In Adittion, Claudia Zehrt, curator of the British Museum for the Maya Project, told Reuters that they hope this project will lead to further digitization of other works residing in the London museum.

Zehrt mentioned that the project also includes a focus on the role of women in the Victorian exploration period and Maya exploration specifically, as well as the roles of local communities and workers.