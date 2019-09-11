Astronomers Find Water on Possible Life likely planet

In a first study beyond the Earth's solar system revealed water vapor in the atmosphere of an Earth-size planet, about 111 light-years away from the system. The discovery comes from years of observations of the conducted with the Hubble Space Telescope of exoplanet K2-18b.

However, beyond the size, the exoplanet differs significantly from our human-inhabited planet. The mass of K2-18b is more than eight times that of Earth's, which means that either it's an icy giant more like Neptune, or a rocky world with a thick, hydrogen-rich atmosphere, say scientists.

The details of the exoplanet, meaning it is located outside of our solar system, were published in Nature Astronomy. A study of K2-18b conducted by lead scientist, Prof Giovanna Tinetti of University College London (UCL) said the discovery of the massive exoplanet is "mind blowing."

"This is the first time that we have detected water on a planet in the habitable zone around a star where the temperature is potentially compatible with the presence of life," she said.