EU Announces Countries with Entry Permission to Schengen Area

The region will open its borders to 15 countries on July 1st.

The European Union on Monday announced the epidemiological criteria to be met by countries world wide to be allow to enter the region from this Wednesday, July 1, when the bloc begins to open its borders in a limited way.

The region will open to 15 countries the external border that was closed in March to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The list of countries whose nationals will be the first to enter the EU includes Algeria, Australia, Canada, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay, Georgia and China.

Not only the United States, Russia, Brazil and Argentina are not included in the first phase.

Other with similar infection levels to the EU, such as Cuba, Uruguay, Costa Rica, Nicaragua or Venezuela, are also not included.

European Union envoys are close to finalizing a list of countries whose citizens will be allowed to enter Europe again, possibly from late next week. Americans are almost certain to be excluded in the short term due to the number of U.S. coronavirus cases. https://t.co/OC4VBnOIi4 — The Associated Press (@AP) June 27, 2020

In order to put together the list of countries, the capitals of each Member State were consulted to submit comments or reservations to the list.

Not all Member States have responded within the deadline, so some further consultations will be necessary.

This is an initial list of countries, which will be reviewed periodically, probably every two weeks, to adapt it to the health situation at any given time.

Although border control is a competence of the Member States, the decision in this case must be taken by a majority.