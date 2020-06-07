Europe Protests in Support of US Anti-Racist Uprising Continue

Demonstrators condemned both the killing of George Floyd and racism in their own country.

Demonstrations against racism and calling for justice for George Floyd have continued Sunday across Europe in countries like the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Denmark, and Hungary among others.

Thousands of people gathered Sunday outside the British parliament and the United States embassy in London in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, despite official warnings to stay away for fear of spreading COVID-19 infections.

"There are children of all ages and older adults here," said 60-year-old Pauline Nandoo, who told Reuters she has been protesting racism in the U.K. since the 1970s.

"They are going to experience what we have experienced and we have to try to make that not happen."

Thousands of protesters are marching outside the US embassy in South London over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.



Follow live: https://t.co/RFksiTTEVr pic.twitter.com/UtIeynQAYc — SkyNews (@SkyNews) June 7, 2020

Huge crowds also gathered outside the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, Spain, with protesters carrying signs that read "Justice for George," "No One Is Free When Others Are Oppressed," and "Trump Fascista."

In Italy, hundreds rallied in the capital Rome and knelt in silence for eight minutes before screaming "George Floyd is here! No to racism" in a protest organized by multiple groups.

In Budapest, Hungary’s capital, people staged a sit-in outside the U.S. embassy, chanting songs and also observing minutes of silence.

Europe’s protests over Floyd's killing follow other demonstrations that took place in Asia and Australia Saturday.

Demonstrations have also taken place at U.S. embassies in France, Mexico, Jamaica, and Ireland in recent days.

Floyd died in Minneapolis late last month after a white police officer pressed his knee into the handcuffed man's neck for more than eight minutes, ignoring his cries of despair and his pleas that he couldn't breathe.

Footage of the killing has been seen worldwide.

The police officer responsible for the killing, Derek Chauvin, is accused of second-degree murder after charges against him were upgraded. The three other officers present at the scene have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.