UK Will Not Extend Brexit Deadline Despite Unsigned Request

The British government insisted Sunday that the country will leave the European Union on Oct. 31 despite Parliament forcing Prime Minister Boris Johnson to send a letter asking for a postponement of Brexit.

Negotiations and tensions have been constant in the last week between the possibility of an orderly exit on Oct. 31 with an agreement that Johnson reached on Thursday and a delay after he was forced to request an extension late Saturday.

Johnson's defeat in the British parliament exposed the prime minister to a law passed by those who oppose the exit of an agreement, demanding that he request a postponement until Jan. 31.

The premier sent the request note as required, but not signed, and added another signed letter arguing against what he presented as a deeply corrosive delay.

One of his most important ministers said Britain would still leave the bloc on the agreed-upon date.

"We will leave on October 31. We have the means and the capacity to do it," Michael Gove, the minister in charge of Brexit's preparations, told Sky News.

Johnson also sent three letters to Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council. The first is an explanation that the government is following its legal protocols; the second, an unsigned copy of the text of the Benn Act, which Parliament forced him to write; and a third in which Johnson said he did not want an extension.

Tusk said he had received Johnson's request and would start consulting EU leaders on how to react.