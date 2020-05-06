Ecuador: Government Announces Quarantine Extension

Despite the restrictions, people keep crowding public spaces, mainly markets. As local news media reports, informal vendors keep selling food and other basic supplies.

Ecuador’s President, Lenin Moreno, announced on May 5 a quarantine extension to May 16. Moreno’s administration stated it would enforce social isolation and other preventive measures for a 30-day-term.

"With the support of the Security Council, we extended the state of emergency for 30 more days, starting the 16th of May" Moreno tweeted. The president also stated his administration would do budget revisions.

Moreno decreed on May 4, a social isolation phase as part of Ecuador’s plan to cope with the virus outbreak. The government presented it as “productive isolation” to help defeat the COVID-19 outbreak in the South American country. Small businesses also resumed their activities under the basis of exclusive home delivery service.

The mandatary stated some private academic institutions are ready to start the school year via the distant education modality on May 18. Since May 5, students and the public education sector personnel have been protesting after a budget cut on their funds.

Los comercios que reabran a partir del lunes solo podrán atender a un único cliente por cada trabajador https://t.co/PX8kxGSmxE pic.twitter.com/a1wFH0mgMm — cuencanoticias.es (@noticias_cuenca) May 3, 2020

"Cuenca businesses that reopened as of Monday will only be able to serve one customer per worker."



As Ecuadorean authorities said different regions will resume economic, productive, and social activities according to their pandemic management and infection rates and toll

“I reiterate my call to all public and private institutions to join efforts in the fight against this emergency. Only by working together will we be able to move forward and lift the country. We do everything in terms of life, employment, and productivity,” published Moreno on his official Twitter profile.

Ecuador is one of the most affected Latin American nations due to the virus. So far, the Central American country registered 31,881 positive cases, 1,569 deaths, and 3,433 recoveries.