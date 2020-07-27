Dominican Republic Capital Lacks Beds For Covid-19 Patients

So far, 259 health workers have tested positive for COVID-19. Out of that amount, 167 are women.

The Dominican Republic's Ministry of Public Health reported on Monday that the capital, Greater Santo Domingo, has run out of beds as there are now 641 hospitalized for COVID-19, which represents 100 percent of the hospitals' capacity.

Moreover, authorities warned that 122 patients remain in intensive care, 65 of them with artificial breathing, so the Intense Care Units (UCI) are at 80 percent of its availability.

The country opened for tourism from July 1 despite the rise in cases. However, on July 14 alone, authorities reported 100 new deaths from COVID-19.

The Health Ministry said that in the last 24 hours, there had been 1,248 new infections recorded, amounting to 64,156 people, as the death toll rose to 1,083 after 20 further deaths on Sunday.

Elsewhere in the country, there are 1.396 hospitalized, 268 in Intensive Care Units, 120 of these patients currently using ventilators. Notably, 259 health workers have tested positive for COVID-19. Out of that amount, 167 are women.

In response to the crisis, the recently elected government promised another 500 beds to be distributed nationally, as well as the extension of work and social assistance programs to August 2020.

The United Nations Development Program warned on July 24 that the country had implemented mass testing health interventions on only two occasions, so if the virus is not contained, government programs that were conceived as temporary transfers should be extended, increasing the fiscal cost of the measures.