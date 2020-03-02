Invasion of Venezuela Would Be Trump's Worst Mistake: Cabello

"There’s the military invasion left, and we always remind them that it would be the worst mistake a U.S. president could make."

Diosdado Cabello, President of the National Constituent Assembly of Venezuela, said that a military invasion of Venezuela could be qualified as the U.S.' “worst mistake”.

In the context of the commemorative march on the occasion of the 31 years of El Caracazo, the severe popular repression in 1989, Cabello affirmed: “U.S. threats with more sanctions against Venezuela. I don´t know what else could do. There’s the military invasion left, and we always remind them that it would be the worst mistake a U.S. president could make."

The functionary added that, in case of an invasion, Trump´s allies would be considered as enemies of the Bolivarian nation and the response would be immediate.

The Vice President of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela also alluded to the economic blockade that the U.S. government maintains against the Venezuelan people, and deprives it of basic resources like food or medicines. The assistants to the march expressed their support to President Nicolas Maduro’s and their rejection of neoliberalism.

Felicito la hermosa marcha de nuestro pueblo que salió a las calles de Caracas a conmemorar los 31 años del Caracazo y a decirle NO al neoliberalismo, NO al capitalismo y NO al intervencionismo del imperio yankee. Estamos de pie, en lucha y victoria. ¡Viva Venezuela! pic.twitter.com/Tompk9id2z — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) February 27, 2020



Washington exerts pressure on current Venezuelan mandatary with economic sanctions and acknowledging Juan Guaidó as the self-proclaimed president of Venezuela. U.S. President, Donald Trump, also received Guaido in the White House last Februady as an expression of support.

Since 2017, the U.S. has imposed over 150 sanctions against Venezuela to suffocate the people and provoke the collapse of the legit Venezuelan government under Nicolas Maduro's leadership. On February 7, the imposed measures were against the Venezuelan airline Conviasa.