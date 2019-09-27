Delcy Rodriguez: US Trying to Destroy Our Model of Inclusion

“Maduro is and will remain the legitimate president of Venezuela, by the people's sacred right of self-determination," affirmed Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodirguez to the UN General Assembly.

Vice President Delcy Rodriguez opened her speech at the 74th United Nations General Assembly in New York on Friday in the name of “the only Venezuelan government” that exists, and the one that Washington insists on trying to destroy, referring to the United States' illegal economic blockade on the Nicolas Maduro administration.

The "economic terrorism" being lobbied upon Venezuela by the United States government under Donald Trump has cost the former around US$130 billion, said the vice president.

“The U.S government has imposed over 350 unilateral coercive measures that include the seizure of Venezuelan resources abroad, an economic blockade that affects our lives, our health system with the main objective to strangle the nation's economy," Rodriguez denounced in front of the world leaders. She stated that "the brutal financial blockade" has cost the nation up to US$130 billion "and is a blatant theft of our resources."

Rodriguez characterized these tactics against Venezuela as the most "perverse experiment against multilateralism" in contemporary history.

She went on to criticize the U.S. military for its "dispicable business" of creating wars that have killed millions of people around the world in the past several years alone.

Countering fake information given by Colombian President Ivan Duque during his address to the general assembly on Wednesday, claiming that the National Liberation Army (ELN) was operating in Venezuela, Rodriguez presented evidence showing the precise locations of paramilitary camps in Santa Marta, Rio Hacha and Maicao in Colombia whose members are preparing to attack Venezuela, she said.

During her speech, Rodriguez criticized the other U.S. blockade—against Cuba—that has, for 60 years, failed to put an end to Cuba's revolution.

. @DrodriguezVen anuncia que el testimonio de uno de los líderes del grupo narcoparamilitar Los Rastrojos ya fue entregado a la Corte Penal, este testifica los lazos entre la oposición venezolana, los narcoparamilitares y el gobierno colombiano de @IvanDuque . pic.twitter.com/qcz6ItTwEx — Alina Duarte (@AlinaDuarte_) 27 de septiembre de 2019

Vice President @DrodriguezVen not only denounces that "the evidence" that @IvanDuque delivered to the UN is false, she reveals the exact location of camps in Santa Marta, Río Hacha and Maicao in Colombia from where an attack against Venezuela is being prepared.

Self-proclaimed president of Venezuela, Juan Guido, is being used as a ruse from the White House to try to overthrow Nicolas Maduro, who has the support of the Non-Aligned Country Movement, said Rodriguez.

“Maduro is and will remain the legitimate president of Venezuela, by the people's sacred right of self-determination," said the Venezuelan leader.

“Venezuela is and will remain indivisible: Bolivar, Chavez and Maduro's Venezuela," proclaimed Rodriguez.